K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 1,095.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 238,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. 41.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $50.94 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.554 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.25%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.