K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.69. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

