K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 166.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Impinj were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after buying an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 13.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 153,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after buying an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after buying an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Impinj by 24.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 671,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,061,000 after buying an additional 131,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PI opened at $86.05 on Friday. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.12 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average of $115.55.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,467.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 296 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $29,875.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,715,449.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 41,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,467.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $2,599,706. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

