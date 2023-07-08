K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $110.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.489 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

