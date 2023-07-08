K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires 454 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.28.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.4 %

CNI opened at $115.58 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

