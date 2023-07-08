Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $65,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00.
EngageSmart Stock Performance
NYSE ESMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
EngageSmart Company Profile
EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.
