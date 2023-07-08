Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares of EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Stock

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $65,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,370.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $64,225.00.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

NYSE ESMT opened at $18.72 on Friday. EngageSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 144.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ESMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EngageSmart from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESMT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in EngageSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,669,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after purchasing an additional 517,918 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in EngageSmart by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 908,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 502,986 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

Featured Stories

