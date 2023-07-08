Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 165 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,835.8% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,455 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,073,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after buying an additional 73,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 59.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $202.82 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $123.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

