Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

About Arvinas

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.