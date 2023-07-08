Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lowered its position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Warner Music Group worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth about $873,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in Warner Music Group by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 77,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Warner Music Group by 759.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 139,668 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Warner Music Group by 398.7% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 207,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.17.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.58. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

