Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 878 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $226.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.12. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $188.23 and a one year high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

