Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 686.1% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

