Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWB opened at $241.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.56 and a 200 day moving average of $224.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $244.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.