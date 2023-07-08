Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 118.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 183,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

