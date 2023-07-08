Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $164.47 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.