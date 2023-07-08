Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Buys 111 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,282 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

NYSE:IBM opened at $132.08 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

