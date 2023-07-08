Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 44,316 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,316 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned 1.31% of 1stdibs.Com worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 31.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 114.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 1.1 %

1stdibs.Com stock opened at $3.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $151.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1stdibs.Com

In other 1stdibs.Com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other 1stdibs.Com news, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $117,851.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,918.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $54,999.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,494,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,653 shares of company stock valued at $297,414. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

