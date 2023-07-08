Jiuzi (NASDAQ:JZXN) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, July 10th

Shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, July 10th. The 1-18 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 10th.

Jiuzi Trading Up 4.0 %

JZXN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,415. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.16. Jiuzi has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jiuzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiuzi stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) by 297.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.06% of Jiuzi worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiuzi

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

