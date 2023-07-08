Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of J. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 464,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $138.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.04 and a 200 day moving average of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $767,256.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

