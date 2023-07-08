iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,053 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after acquiring an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,490,000 after buying an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,595,000 after buying an additional 2,527,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 721.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,744,000 after buying an additional 2,212,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. 5,416,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.11.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.