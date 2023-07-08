iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $69.57 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

