iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Trimmed by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.05. 604,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,248. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.48.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

