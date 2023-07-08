iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,023,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

IWX stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.68. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.17.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

