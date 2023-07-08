iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $139.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $160.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.03 and its 200-day moving average is $140.02.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

