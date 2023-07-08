iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,499,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,806,000 after purchasing an additional 279,142 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10,421.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,444,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,914,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,116,000 after acquiring an additional 50,720 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,608,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,494,000 after acquiring an additional 209,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after acquiring an additional 139,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

