iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,929,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,829,000 after purchasing an additional 269,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,156,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,150,000 after acquiring an additional 256,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

EFAV stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.27. 452,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

