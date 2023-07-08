iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,721,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,567,670. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

