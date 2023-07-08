iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Peak Financial Management Inc.

Peak Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACWI stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.41.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

