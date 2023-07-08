iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Share Price Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.82

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as low as C$15.33. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 14,936 shares.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.56.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Bullion ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.