Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuit by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,173,468,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $448.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.52. The firm has a market cap of $125.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.85.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

