International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Posts Earnings Results

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

International Land Alliance Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ILAL remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45.

International Land Alliance Company Profile

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

