International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Posts Earnings Results

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.
International Land Alliance Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ILAL remained flat at $0.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45.
International Land Alliance Company Profile
