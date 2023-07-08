IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Up 0.3%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.94). 115,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 400,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.93).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.14).

Get IntegraFin alerts:

IntegraFin Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13.

IntegraFin Cuts Dividend

IntegraFin Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

(Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.