IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Shares Up 0.3%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.96) and last traded at GBX 231.80 ($2.94). 115,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 400,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231 ($2.93).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of IntegraFin in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IntegraFin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 326.25 ($4.14).
IntegraFin Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 279.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 8.90 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £768.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,931.67, a P/E/G ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.13.
IntegraFin Cuts Dividend
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans; and simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients, as well as provides real-time day-to-day and technical support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IntegraFin
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.