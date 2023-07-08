Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $197.78

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$197.78 and traded as high as C$202.93. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$199.75, with a volume of 306,109 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$223.33.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$200.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 13.0104167 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

