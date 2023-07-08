Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 603 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow stock opened at $553.12 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $576.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.76. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

