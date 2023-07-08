Inspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after purchasing an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $728,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

