Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $21,483.00 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $21,483.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,454.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nabeel Ahmed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $20,621.70.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Nabeel Ahmed sold 1,532 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $30,502.12.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Nabeel Ahmed sold 990 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $19,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $20.46 on Friday. Outset Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $44,012,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 424.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 937,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 758,359 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in Outset Medical during the third quarter worth about $11,620,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 21,649.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 442,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

