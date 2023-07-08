Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $20,107.22 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $20,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Origin Materials Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.42.
Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Origin Materials
Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.
Featured Articles
