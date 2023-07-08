Insider Selling: Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Director Sells $20,107.22 in Stock

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) Director Cook Pia Johanna Heidenmark sold 4,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $20,107.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Origin Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 3,005.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 273,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Materials by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,031,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

