Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,360,879.50 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,360,879.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,322,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,144,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $197.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

