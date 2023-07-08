Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $28,089.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,335 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.07.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

