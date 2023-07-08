Insider Selling: HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Sells $127,865.50 in Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,611 shares in the company, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15.

On Monday, May 1st, Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,279,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of HP by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 55,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,177,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

