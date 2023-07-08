Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $196,440.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $196,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 160,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,212.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $202,410.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,707 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 315.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

