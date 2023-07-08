Insider Selling: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) CFO Sells $279,174.00 in Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.47, for a total transaction of $279,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Noemie Clemence Heuland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 4,243 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $279,062.11.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.33 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.07 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

