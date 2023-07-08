Insider Selling: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells 1,605 Shares of Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) insider Sophia Randolph sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $11,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,041.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ALX Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $6.18 on Friday. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a market cap of $252.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 383.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,249,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 991,620 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.