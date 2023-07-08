Insider Buying: LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH) Insider Buys A$23,725.00 in Stock

LiveHire Limited (ASX:LVH – Free Report) insider Michael Rennie bought 365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$23,725.00 ($15,816.67).
LiveHire Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
LiveHire Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LiveHire
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for LiveHire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveHire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.