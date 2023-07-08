Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Increased to GBX 850 by Analysts at Citigroup

Informa (LON:INF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 720 ($9.14) to GBX 850 ($10.79) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INF has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 805 ($10.22) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Informa from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 690 ($8.76) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Informa in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 820 ($10.41) target price for the company. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.52) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 752.14 ($9.55).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 705.80 ($8.96) on Tuesday. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 500.20 ($6.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.80 ($9.44). The firm has a market cap of £9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2,823.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 710.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 681.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

