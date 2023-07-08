Immutable X (IMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $401.87 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a market cap of $401.87 million and $9.94 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

