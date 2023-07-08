iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.21

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00004015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $87.71 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019073 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014108 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.37 or 1.00037228 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.23804121 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $3,100,306.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.