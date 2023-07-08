Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 160.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,033,193,000 after acquiring an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after acquiring an additional 735,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,999,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 47,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,059,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $224.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

