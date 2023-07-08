HSBC Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of CICOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.
About COSCO SHIPPING
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
- 3 Large Semiconductor Makers Offering Dividends & Price Growth
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.