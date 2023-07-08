HSBC Upgrades COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF) to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CICOF opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

