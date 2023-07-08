Hop Protocol (HOP) One Day Volume Hits $133,035.43

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $133,035.43 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Hop Protocol Token Profile

Hop Protocol’s genesis date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

