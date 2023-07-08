holoride (RIDE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.32 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 8th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $12.32 million and approximately $110,971.67 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, holoride has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.70 or 0.06156405 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00045561 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00017630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013484 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

holoride Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01771879 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $118,276.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

